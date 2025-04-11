Hajj pilgrims to suffer due to ‘agency quota’

Two recent decisions by the Saudi government are likely to invite sufferings for Hajj pilgrims under private arrangements this year.

The authorities in Saudi Arabia mandated that this year, each Hajj agency must send a minimum of 1,000 pilgrims, up from the previous requirement of 250. Besides, individuals under the age of 15 have been barred from performing Hajj this time.

Around 600 underage pilgrims have already completed registrations for Hajj and deposited money, before the announcement of the decisions. The agencies are now facing mounting pressure from both the depositors and the government to refund, while the funds are already used for various purposes.