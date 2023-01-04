Hasan for protecting own culture to maintain national identity

Prime minister’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim, earlier served as the managing director and chief editor of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS), won ‘Who’s Who Bangladesh’ 2022 award for his contributions to the field of journalism.
Eleven other distinguished persons and one institution won the award in different categories.
Professor Syed Monjurul Islam got the award in Education category, Runa Laila in Arts and Culture, Augustine Cruze in Arts and Literature, founder of Dhaka Ahsania Mission Kazi Rafiqul Islam in Social Work, shooter Sabrina Sultana in sports, Kohinur Kamal in Agriculture, SS Group managing director Abu Sadeq in corporate, Standard Finish Oil Company managing partner Sulaiman Ajanee in entrepreneur, Nasima Akhter in women entrepreneur and Md Sharfuddin Ahmed in professional category.
Who’s Who chief executive Najinur Rahim and other officials were present on the occasion with Global Islami Bank director Mohammad Faruque in the chair.