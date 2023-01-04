Hasan for protecting own culture to maintain national identity

Information and broadcasting minister and awami league joint general secretary Hasan Mahmud Tuesday urged all to put emphasis on practicing our culture and protecting it for upholding the national identity of Bangalee.

The minister was addressing the Who’s Who Bangladesh, 2022 award giving ceremony at a hotel in the city this evening.

The minister said the culture and heritage are facing different threats. “The identity of a nation is lost when a nation’s culture is swallowed by foreign culture. So attention should be given to this end,” said Hasan.