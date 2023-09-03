Bangladesh records highest dengue death rate in world

The health directorate reported highest 21 fatalities from dengue across the country on Saturday, taking the death toll to 618 this year.
Now, Bangladesh ranks second globally in dengue-related cases as Brazil recorded 1,187,708 cases and 912 deaths this year.
The South American nation lags behind Bangladesh when it comes to death rate.
The health emergency operation center and control room of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) reported on Saturday that a total of 2,352 new dengue patients were hospitalised across the country in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am on the day.
With the latest admissions, the number of hospitalised dengue patients totaled at 127,694. The DGHS calculated the death rate at 0.5 per cent, which is the highest in the world.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO) and European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the dengue outbreak remains at an alarming level in some South American countries.
Particularly, Brazil has been hit the hardest by the dengue menace as a total of 1,187,708 people suffered from the mosquito-borne viral disease this year, while 912 died. Here, the fatality rate is 0.07 per cent.
After Bangladesh, Peru comes second in terms of dengue death rate, with 153,547 cases and 399 fatalities. It recorded a 0.3 per cent fatality rate from dengue. The disease also took a toll on Argentina and Bolivia, with death rates of 0.05 per cent and 0.3 per cent respectively.
Among the Asian nations, Malaysia is grappling with the highest number of dengue cases. According to its health ministry data, the country reported 75,928 dengue cases this year, while the death count is only 54.
Besides, dengue infections have been high in Thailand, Vietnam, and India, but with low death rates. Neighbouring India has a death rate of only 0.1 per cent.
According to global statistics, Bangladesh has the highest dengue death rate as of the end of August. Here, one dengue patient loses the battle for life, against every 200 hospital admissions. In leading hospitals like Dhaka Medical College Hospital, the death count rises to 2 against every 100 hospitalisations.
Asked about the issue, Be-Nazir Ahmed, former director of DGHS’ disease control wing, attributed the high death rate to three factors.
Firstly, the calculation of only hospital admissions and deaths may result in an inflated fatality rate. If the rate was calculated as per the total dengue patients (including those hospitalised and at home), the figure would have been lower.
Secondly, the country is grappling with simultaneous outbreaks of two dengue virus types and it is resulting in more complications. Lastly, there might be some issues with patient management at hospitals.