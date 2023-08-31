Dengue: 41pc of deaths recorded outside of patients’ own districts

A total of six people died of dengue this year so far at the Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH). Five of them are from outside of the district Sadar. Only one of them was from Khulna city.

Suhash Ranjan Haldar, residential medical officer of KMCH, confirmed this to Prothom Alo on Tuesday.

He said, “I have to check whether these five patients were from outside the districts. However, apart from different upazilas of the district, patients from different districts are also getting admitted to the hospital.”

Some 41 per cent of the patients, who died of dengue this year, passed away outside of their own districts. The rest died in their own districts.