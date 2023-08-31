Dengue: 41pc of deaths recorded outside of patients’ own districts

A total of six people died of dengue this year so far at the Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH). Five of them are from outside of the district Sadar. Only one of them was from Khulna city.
Suhash Ranjan Haldar, residential medical officer of KMCH, confirmed this to Prothom Alo on Tuesday.
He said, “I have to check whether these five patients were from outside the districts. However, apart from different upazilas of the district, patients from different districts are also getting admitted to the hospital.”
Some 41 per cent of the patients, who died of dengue this year, passed away outside of their own districts. The rest died in their own districts.
The physicians and public health experts are concerned with such a high number of dengue related casualties outside the deceased’s own district. They have mentioned several reasons behind this. Firstly, people don’t have trust in the local medical facilities. Secondly, the medical infrastructures outside the big cities, like Dhaka, are not up to the mark yet. Thirdly, when dengue patients move outside their own district, it increases risks and expedites their death.
The World Health Organization (WHO) sat with different directorates of the government to discuss the dengue situation on 21 July. Several issues, including the dengue situation, dengue related casualties, its treatment and public and private initiatives to curb the mosquito-borne disease came up in the discussion.
The WHO delegates highlighted the locations of dengue related deaths. According to their observation, as of 19 August, some 41 per cent of the deceased died outside their own district. And 59 per cent of the people, who died of dengue, breathed their last in their own districts.
* More to follow ...