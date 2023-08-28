Deaths in dengue cross 300 in August

The number of deaths in the mosquito-borne disease, dengue, crossed 300 in August with eight more patients succumbed in the previous 24 hours by 8:00 am Monday. No month had seen so many deaths in the mosquito borne disease in the country so far.
With the new deaths, so far 556 people died in the disease in this year. Of them, 305 died in August alone, said a media release sent by Emergency Operation Centre and Control Room of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
It said six people died at different hospitals in Dhaka from 8:00 am on Sunday to 8:00 am on Monday, while another two died at hospitals outside Dhaka in that time.
The release further said as many as 2,331 dengue patients took admission at the hospitals including 918 in Dhaka in the last 24 hours. With this the number of patients admitted to hospitals has risen to 116,842. Among them, 55,327 were admitted in hospitals in Dhaka and 61,515 in other districts.
The dengue death toll has already reached a historic high as it surpassed the previous record of 281 deaths in 2022. Earlier, 179 people died of dengue in 2019, seven in 2020, and 105 people died of dengue in 2021.