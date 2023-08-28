Deaths in dengue cross 300 in August

The number of deaths in the mosquito-borne disease, dengue, crossed 300 in August with eight more patients succumbed in the previous 24 hours by 8:00 am Monday. No month had seen so many deaths in the mosquito borne disease in the country so far.

With the new deaths, so far 556 people died in the disease in this year. Of them, 305 died in August alone, said a media release sent by Emergency Operation Centre and Control Room of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).