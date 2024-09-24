Dhaka Elevated Expressway work stalled, no idea when it will resume

The construction work of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway has largely been halted in most of the areas since February of this year.

Although only a small number of workers were working in the Hatirjheel area, the work was halted there too for the last two months due to financial crisis.

As a result, the project is currently completely stalled for this rapid transit flyover.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BBA) is unable to say when work will resume.

The reason cited is that the expressway construction and management company, First Dhaka Elevated Expressway (FDEE) Limited, has failed to secure the necessary funding to continue operations.

Additionally, disputes regarding share transfers among the partners and contractor companies under FDEE have further complicated the situation.

After prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned from her position on 5 August in the wake of a popular uprising and subsequently left for India, an interim government was formed.