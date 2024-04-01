HC orders to facilitate top three executives of Transcom Group to return home without any hindrance

The High Court on Sunday ordered that the top three executives of Transcom Group can surrender without any hindrance to the court in a case filed with Gulshan Police Station on 22 March within 72 hours after returning home.

The HC bench of Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar gave the order after holding a preliminary hearing on a writ petition.

The top three executives are Transcom Group Chairman Shahnaz Rahman, Chief Executive Officer Simeen Rahman, and Head of Transformation Zaraif Ayat Hossain.

Shazreh Huq, the younger sister of Simeen, filed the case. According to the complaint, Shazreh and Simeen’s brother Arshad Waliur Rahman, who died nine months ago, was killed.

On 22 February, Shazreh filed three separate cases with Gulshan Police Station, accusing eight Transcom Group officials, including the chairman and CEO.

According to lawyers, Shahnaz, Simeen, and Zaraif were out of the country before the case was filed.

A writ petition was filed with the High Court seeking protection for the accused to return to the country and participate in the legal process. On March 20, the HC passed the order along with the rule.

Shazreh appealed against this order before the Chamber Judge's Court of the Appellate Division. The chamber judge's court passed an order after hearing the appeal on March 21.