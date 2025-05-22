HRW slams interim govt for banning AL, suppressing its supporters

Human Rights Watch has criticised the interim government for banning the Awami League and suppressing its supporters.

New York-based rights organisation HRW made the criticism in a news release titled 'Bangladesh: Review Laws and Protect Human Rights Standards' uploaded in its website on Wednesday.

According to the HRW, instead of pursuing its pledge to reform the criminal justice system and bring accountability for serious abuses, the interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, is attempting to suppress the rights of supporters of the deposed leader, Sheikh Hasina, and the Awami League party.