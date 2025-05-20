Nusraat Faria's arrest: Expectations from the rule of law

Amid huge uproar across the country over the arrest of film actress Nusraat Faria, a Dhaka court on Tuesday granted her bail. Earlier, Nusraat Faria was apprehended at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Sunday in an attempt to murder case while she was going to Thailand.

A source at the airport immigration unit said that there was an arrest warrant against her in connection with a case filed with Vatara police station in the capital. She was made accused in the case filed over attempted murder during the mass uprising in July.

Following arrest of Nusraat Faria to granting bail to her, various sections of people reacted in various ways. However, the reaction of the home adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury must be taken into account.