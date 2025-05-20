Opinion
Nusraat Faria's arrest: Expectations from the rule of law
Amid huge uproar across the country over the arrest of film actress Nusraat Faria, a Dhaka court on Tuesday granted her bail. Earlier, Nusraat Faria was apprehended at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Sunday in an attempt to murder case while she was going to Thailand.
A source at the airport immigration unit said that there was an arrest warrant against her in connection with a case filed with Vatara police station in the capital. She was made accused in the case filed over attempted murder during the mass uprising in July.
Following arrest of Nusraat Faria to granting bail to her, various sections of people reacted in various ways. However, the reaction of the home adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury must be taken into account.
Quoting police headquarters, the Daily Star reported on 20 May 2025 that over 48,400 people were arrested across the country over the last one month.
Speaking to newsmen at the secretariat on Monday, he said, "If there is a case against her, what should we do? If we let her go, then you would say, 'sir, you spared her'." In the eyes of the law, everyone is equal, whether film actress Nusraat Faria or a day labourer. In this view of law, the home adviser should have been clearly explained that Nusraat Faria was arrested on genuine allegations. Instead, he said, "If we let her go, then you would say, 'sir, you spared her'."
The home adviser should have been understood that in the criminal justice system it is no matter what a journalist says. The point is whether anyone commits any crimes or not. If someone does any wrong, he or she must be brought to book. But in the justice system of the country, this hardly happens. It is generally believed that the powerful quarter is spared despite genuine allegations of crimes and corruption while the powerless quarter is caught without having any genuine allegations of misdeeds.
Hundreds of people have been arrested recently across the country, according to the police headquarters. It is not known whether these people were arrested on charges of any genuine allegations or not. This will be proved at the court. In the past, it was noted that hundreds of people were apprehended on political grounds. Even fictitious cases were given against innocent people.
Recently, the home adviser repeatedly said that even a single innocent person should not be harassed. If the home adviser means it, he must take steps to ensure this. However, it is noted hundreds of people are being apprehended across the country. The home adviser, who is the boss of the law enforcers, must ensure that not a single person is arrested without any genuine charges.
During the previous Awami League-led government, various tactics were applied and arrests were made against the opponents just to suppress the opposition leaders and activists. After the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led government amid the students-people's uprising on 5 August, it was expected that the democracy and the rule of law will be established. None is above the law -- this would prevail in the country. Innocent people will not be arrested and harassed. Society will be built anew.
But over time, the people's expectations are fading fast. Like old wine in a new bottle, many old things are happening. False cases are being filed against the innocent people and the law enforcers are allegedly making brisk business out of it.
Following the arrest of Nusraat Faria, the National Citizen Party (NCP) in a statement on Monday said the arrest and jailing of actress Nusraat Faria has turned the judicial process of the country into a mockery. The statement sent to the media says the NCP urged the law enforcing agencies to remain cautious in recording cases.
Now the questions emerge whether these arrests were made accurately or not. Investigations will prove that. Investigations should be carried out before making arrest as if any innocent people are arrested, his or her human rights are violated. It is noted that after banning the activities of Awami League and its front organisations on charges of killings and crimes against humanity and playing roles during the July and August uprising, drives are being made across the country to arrest Awami League leaders and activists.
The Awami League leaders and activists, who did not commit any crimes, should not be apprehended under any circumstances. The state must ensure that. Salute you, home adviser, for saying no innocent people are harassed. Please ensure this for all!
*Rabiul Islam is a journalist at Prothom Alo. He can be reached at [email protected]