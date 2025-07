18 / 23

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet first responders near the Guadalupe River following devastating flooding that ocurred in the area over the July 4 weekend, in Kerrville, Texas, on 11 July 2025. At least 120 people are dead and more than 170 still missing, following July 4 holiday weekend floods that ravaged the central Texas Hill Country -- including a river bank cluttered with children's summer camp cabins. AFP