TOP SHOTS (9 August 2025)

The Dantaranga flowers have enhanced beauty in the heavy rain. The picture was taken from Monatla Adam of Rangamati on 9 August.Supriyo Chakma
A sunbird takes a sip of nectar from wildflowers. The picture was taken from Bodhipur of Rangamati on 9 August.Supriyo Chakma
During a short spell of rain, young boys in the village enjoying a game of football in the school grounds. The picture was taken from Nij Titparol Government Primary School ground of Sariakandi in Bogura on 9 August.Soyel Rana