TOP SHOTS (9 August 2025)

The Dantaranga flowers have enhanced beauty in the heavy rain. The picture was taken from Monatla Adam of Rangamati on 9 August.
Supriyo Chakma
A sunbird takes a sip of nectar from wildflowers. The picture was taken from Bodhipur of Rangamati on 9 August.
Supriyo Chakma
During a short spell of rain, young boys in the village enjoying a game of football in the school grounds. The picture was taken from Nij Titparol Government Primary School ground of Sariakandi in Bogura on 9 August.
Soyel Rana
Workers unload jute fibre transported via river from the char (river island) areas. The picture was taken from Kalitala Groyne of Sariakandi in Bogura on 9 August.
Soyel Rana
During the monsoon, a craftsman is repairing a broken umbrella.The picture was taken from Ganginarpar of Mymensingh on 9 August.
Mostafizur Rahman
Two children are returning home after collecting water lilies from a waterlogged lowland. The picture was taken from Dighi of Manikganj on 9 August.
Abdul Momin
Wild "kanchira" flowers bloom by the roadside. This plant is also known as Dholpata or Kanaibanshi. The picture was taken from Dhangara of Raiganj in Sirajganj on 9 August.
Shajedul Alam
A vendor is roaming around to sell vegetables bought from a rural market. The picture was taken from Khodairpur in Pabna on 8 August.
Hasan Mahmud
Purple "boronokha" flowers, blooming like stars, adorn the area. This beautiful, wild-growing plant is also known as Chhotpana. The picture was taken from Chokchirat of Pabna on 9 August.
Hasan Mahmud
In the premises of Aftab High School, a sunflower stands out among various fruits on display. The picture was taken from Gouripur of Daudkandi in Cumilla on 9 August.
Abdur Rahman Dhali
