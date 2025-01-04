Road accidents claim 8543 lives in 2024
A total of 8,543 people lost their lives, and 12,608 were injured in road accidents across the country in 2024.
General secretary of Jatri Kalyan Samity Mojammel Hossain Chowdhury revealed the annual report of the organisation on road accidents at a press conference held at the Sagar-Runi Auditorium of the Dhaka Reporters' Unity on Saturday.
Besides, 9,237 fatalities and 13,190 injuries were recorded in 6,974 accidents on roads, railways, and waterways during the period.
According to the report, 497 railway accidents resulted in 512 deaths and 315 injuries.
Besides, 118 accidents on waterways caused 182 deaths, 267 injuries, and left 155 people missing.
Among 6,359 road accidents, 2,329 were motorcycle accidents that led to 2,570 fatalities and 3,151 injuries during this period.