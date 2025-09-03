No bar to holding DUCSU election
The Appellate Division has upheld the Chamber Court’s order suspending a High Court directive that had halted the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) election.
As a result, there is now no legal bar to holding the election on 9 September.
A seven-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed issued the order on Wednesday, following a hearing on the Dhaka University authorities’ appeal against the High Court’s suspension order.
The Chamber Court’s suspension will remain in effect until 30 October.
Lawyer Mohammad Shishir Monir, who represented Dhaka University in the hearing, confirmed that Wednesday’s decision cleared the way for the DUCSU polls to proceed as scheduled.
Earlier, on Monday, the High Court had suspended the election process and final voter list of DUCSU until 30 October, effectively halting the 9 September polls.
