No bar to holding DUCSU election

The Appellate Division has upheld the Chamber Court’s order suspending a High Court directive that had halted the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) election.

As a result, there is now no legal bar to holding the election on 9 September.

A seven-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed issued the order on Wednesday, following a hearing on the Dhaka University authorities’ appeal against the High Court’s suspension order.