Committee to probe Gabtoli cattle market lease irregularities

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Administrator Mohammad Ejaz has ordered the formation of a committee to investigate alleged irregularities and procedural flaws in the leasing out process of the Gabtoli cattle market.

The move follows multiple media reports highlighting corruption and procedural lapses in the lease and tender cancellation process.

According to a DNCC press release issued on Sunday morning, the administrator directed that a probe committee be formed to conduct a thorough investigation.