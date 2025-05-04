Committee to probe Gabtoli cattle market lease irregularities
Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Administrator Mohammad Ejaz has ordered the formation of a committee to investigate alleged irregularities and procedural flaws in the leasing out process of the Gabtoli cattle market.
The move follows multiple media reports highlighting corruption and procedural lapses in the lease and tender cancellation process.
According to a DNCC press release issued on Sunday morning, the administrator directed that a probe committee be formed to conduct a thorough investigation.
On 30 April, a team from the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), led by assistant director Rubel Hasan, conducted a drive in connection with the case.
During the operation, the DNCC administrator instructed city corporation officials to extend full cooperation to the ACC team.