'No public holiday on 9 April'
The cabinet has not decided upon extending the public holiday by one day on 9 April on the occasion of upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.
A source in the cabinet has confirmed this news to Prothom Alo.
Therefore, the Eid holiday remains till now three days from 10 to 12 April indeed as per the previous announcement.
But in reality government employees will enjoy a longer holiday. For Saturday, 13 April is a weekend. And Sunday, the day after that is the Pahela Baishakh (Bengali new year) holiday. That means there’s still scope for five days of holiday at a stretch.
Since the government offices will be closed, private organisations will also be practically on holiday. According to the previous announcement, the public holiday on the occasion of upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr is from 10 to 12 April (subjected to moon sighting).
In the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order held at the Secretariat on Sunday, it was recommended to extend the holiday by one day on 9 April in the meeting of cabinet committee on law and order affairs held at the secretariat yesterday, Sunday.
Meanwhile, the day after Shab-e-Qadr, 7 April is a public holiday. And before that, 5 and 6 April (Friday and Saturday) are weekends.