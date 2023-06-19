Eid holidays extended by one day

Due to this decision, there will be a four-day holiday this Eid. As per the earlier announcement, the Eid holidays were scheduled for 28 to 30 June (Depending on the sighting of the moon).

Now the Eid holidays will start on 27 June instead. If the holy Eid-ul-Azha falls on 29 June, then the Eid holiday will be from 27 to 30 June. The next day, 1 July, is a weekend. As a result, this year’s Eid holidays will be five days.