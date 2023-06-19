Eid holidays extended by one day

The government has extended Eid ul Azha holidays by one more day.
The decision was taken in the cabinet meeting held Monday, today with prime minister Sheikh Hasina in chair, a source present at the meeting told Prothom Alo.
Due to this decision, there will be a four-day holiday this Eid. As per the earlier announcement, the Eid holidays were scheduled for 28 to 30 June (Depending on the sighting of the moon).
Now the Eid holidays will start on 27 June instead. If the holy Eid-ul-Azha falls on 29 June, then the Eid holiday will be from 27 to 30 June. The next day, 1 July, is a weekend. As a result, this year’s Eid holidays will be five days.
Meanwhile, National Moon Sighting Committee will hold its meeting on sighting of JilhaJ moon that will determine the date of Eid ul Azha .
Earlier on 13 June, a cabinet meeting on law and order recommended extension of the Eid holidays by one day. Home minister yesterday termed the recommendation logical.
The government also extended the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday by a day.