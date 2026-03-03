It is our duty to end migrants’ suffering: BMET DG

Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) Director General Md Abul Hasanath Humayun Kabir has said strong measures have to be taken to protect migrant workers from various types of exploitation.

"Overseas employment is an important sector. It is the backbone of the nation as expatriate Bangladeshis annually send around 30 billion USD as remittances," the official said while addressing a workshop on ''institutionalising grievance management system'' at the conference room of BMET in the capital on Tuesday.

BMET is a government agency which is dealing with overseas employment and training.

Md Abul Hasanath Humayun said around 1 million migrants go abroad for work. However, a large section of migrants return home after being deceived, he said adding ''it is our duty to get rid of their sufferings."