Stop legal harassment of journalists in Bangladesh: Free Press Unlimited, ARTICLE 19, IFEX

Free Press Unlimited, ARTICLE 19 and IFEX issued a joint statement to express their concern about the legal harassment of journalists in Bangladesh, and urge the authorities to take action, said a press release.

"We, the undersigned organisations, are seriously concerned about the increase of legal harassment, censorship and misuse of the law in a broader crackdown on press freedom in Bangladesh. Illustrative of this trend are the recent charges against a journalist and editor of Prothom Alo," said a press release.