Bangladesh-Korea trade reached record high in 2022

The bilateral trade volume between Korea and Bangladesh has reached another record high in 2022 exceeding three billion US dollars, said a press release.

According to the statistics of Korea International Trade Association, the bilateral trade volume in 2022 recorded USD 3.035 billion, 38.71 per cent increased from 2021 which was USD 2.188 billion.

Bangladesh’s export to Korea increased by 22.9 per cent with USD 678 million in 2022 from USD 552 million in the previous year while Korea’s export to Bangladesh rose by 44.1 per cent with USD 2.357 billion in 2022 from USD 1.636 billion in 2021.