July mass uprising
Sheikh Hasina, Assaduzzaman Khan face arrest warrants
The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has issued arrest warrants against the ousted Prime Minister of Awami League, Sheikh Hasina, and the then Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan in a case over crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising.
A three-member tribunal, led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, issued the order today, Sunday. The other two members of the tribunal are Justice Md Shafiul Alam Mahmud and retired district and sessions judge Md Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury.
Currently, the then-Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun is behind bars in this case, while Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan have fled the country. The tribunal ordered all three accused to be presented before the court on 16 June.
The ICT was reconstituted following the July mass uprising. After that, the first miscellaneous case regarding the incident was filed in the tribunal. As the formal charge was submitted in this case today, Sunday, the tribunal registered it as a case. A total of five charges were brought against Sheikh Hasina and the other two accused.
On 12 May, the tribunal's investigation agency submitted the investigation report to the Chief Prosecutor’s Office in this case.
As per procedure, the tribunal’s investigation agency first submits the investigation report to the Chief Prosecutor’s Office. Then, the Chief Prosecutor reviews the report and submits it to the tribunal as a formal charge.
A total of three cases were filed against Sheikh Hasina in the reconstituted tribunal. Among them, a formal charge has now been submitted in the case over crimes against humanity during the July mass uprising.
Besides, she was also named in a case over enforced disappearances and killings during the 15 and a half years of Awami League rule. Another case against her involves the killing incident at the Hefazat-e-Islam rally at Shapla Chattar in Motijheel, Dhaka.