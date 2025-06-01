Sheikh Hasina, Assaduzzaman Khan face arrest warrants

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has issued arrest warrants against the ousted Prime Minister of Awami League, Sheikh Hasina, and the then Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan in a case over crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising.

A three-member tribunal, led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, issued the order today, Sunday. The other two members of the tribunal are Justice Md Shafiul Alam Mahmud and retired district and sessions judge Md Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury.