562 die from heart disease daily in Bangladesh

Heart disease remains one of the leading causes of death in Bangladesh, claiming the lives of 562 people each day. Experts warn that the risks are steadily increasing.

Although there is no comprehensive national database on how many people contract heart disease, how many people suffer from the disease, how many children are born with congenital heart defects, or how many die annually, credible figures are available from an international initiative based in the United States.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington has been conducting global research into the burden of disease for more than 15 years, covering nearly 200 countries including Bangladesh.