World Heart Day
562 die from heart disease daily in Bangladesh
Heart disease remains one of the leading causes of death in Bangladesh, claiming the lives of 562 people each day. Experts warn that the risks are steadily increasing.
Although there is no comprehensive national database on how many people contract heart disease, how many people suffer from the disease, how many children are born with congenital heart defects, or how many die annually, credible figures are available from an international initiative based in the United States.
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington has been conducting global research into the burden of disease for more than 15 years, covering nearly 200 countries including Bangladesh.
Its data indicate that more than 205,000 people die each year from heart disease in Bangladesh, an average of 562 deaths a day.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a global report on hypertension on 23 September. It states that Bangladesh records 917,300 deaths annually, of which 283,800 are from cardiovascular disease. This means the country sees an average of 777 daily deaths from heart and vascular conditions.
Both IHME and WHO provide figures based on 2021 statistics.
Rising risks
Public health and cardiovascular disease specialists observe that diagnostic testing for heart disease has expanded in recent years. The number of physicians, hospitals and diagnostic facilities has also grown. Consequently, more cases are being detected.
At the same time, according to them, risk factors are increasing as physical labour has declined, opportunities for sports and exercise have shrunk, and many urban areas lack safe walking spaces.
Some of the experts have warned that dietary habits are also changing. The growing consumption of junk food and fatty meals has led to higher incidence of cardiovascular disease.
Amidst these concerns, Bangladesh today, Monday, marks World Heart Day. This year’s theme, “Don’t Miss a Beat”, emphasises the importance of protecting heart rhythm and function.
Cardiovascular diseases in numbers
According to IHME estimates, around 10.26 million Bangladeshis currently live with some form of heart disease. Each year, nearly 992,736 new cases are reported, equivalent to 2,720 new patients every day.
Physicians in the country treat at least 11 types of heart conditions. The most common is ischaemic heart disease. Other prevalent forms include cardiomyopathy and myocarditis, rheumatic and non-rheumatic valvular disease, hypertensive heart disease, atrial fibrillation, endocarditis, aortic aneurysm, pulmonary arterial hypertension, peripheral arterial disease of the lower extremities, and congenital heart defects.
Paediatric cardiologists note that many children are born with cardiac anomalies such as septal defects (holes in the heart). With timely detection and proper treatment, these children can grow up and live like their peers.
IHME estimates that 287,803 people in Bangladesh live with congenital heart defects, with 48,676 new cases identified each year. This condition causes 4,722 deaths annually.
Risk factors
High blood pressure is one of the most significant drivers of heart disease. More than half of those who die of cardiovascular conditions have a history of hypertension.
Professor Abdullah Al Shafi Majumder, former director of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases and Hospital, told Prothom Alo, “High blood pressure thickens the heart muscle, reducing its efficiency. It also narrows the arteries. Together, these are major causes of heart disease.”
Lifestyle factors further compound the problem. Those who engage in little physical activity face a higher risk of heart disease, hypertension, kidney disorders, diabetes, and other non-communicable illnesses.
Among those aged 25 and over, 29.1 per cent engage in insufficient physical activity. Men are less physically active than women.
At the same time, 20.3 per cent of adults in this age group are obese, with obesity more common among women.
Bangladesh has made significant strides in cardiac care. With the exception of highly complex interventions such as heart transplants, most modern treatments are now available domestically. Private hospitals are also providing services of international standard. Nevertheless, many Bangladeshis still travel abroad for treatment every year.
Need for prevention
Specialists stress that treatment is costly and prevention must therefore be prioritised. Evidence shows that 80 per cent of heart disease is preventable through lifestyle modification and awareness.
Conversely, proper treatment must be ensured for heart patients. The government should take steps to decentralise advanced cardiac care, making it accessible at the district level rather than concentrating it solely in Dhaka.
While both government and non-government actors have programmes in place to reduce smoking and control hypertension, the overall incidence and mortality from heart disease continue to rise.
Experts argue that without stronger, integrated action, the burden of cardiovascular disease will remain a mounting threat.
Public health expert Abu Jamil Faisel told Prothom Alo, “We need a coordinated approach to prevention of cardiovascular diseases. People must be encouraged towards healthier lifestyles, reduced salt intake, and increased physical activity. Primary healthcare services in urban areas must be strengthened. The younger generation, in particular, should be engaged—and in some cases take leadership—in nationwide prevention initiatives.”