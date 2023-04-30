Strife spirals in JaPa

The leaders and activists of different levels of JaPa said, many of them have the impression that the division surrounding elections will continue as it was during the term of the party's founder Hussain Muhammad Ershad. If GM Quader takes an anti-government stand for any reason during the 12th parliament elections, the party led by Raushan Ershad will take a counter stance. The leader of the opposition party in the parliament, Raushan Ershad, has publicly said several times that she would always stay with the government.

Many of the leaders of the party have said at various times that there are many questions about the 2014 and 2018 national elections. In the two elections, JaPa had to participate given its relationship with the government. The importance of JaPa will once again soar if BNP does not participate in the next elections. Considering that possibility, many former and current leaders of JaPa are maintaining contact with Raushan Ershad with the hope to becoming members of parliament. Many JaPa leaders believe that Raushan Ershad is more trustworthy than GM Quader. This lack of trust grew stronger after the situation faced by GM Quader in running the party.

After the suspension of the court ban, GM Quader can now continue the party activities, but the crisis within the party has not ended.