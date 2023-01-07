‘Won’t be at peace even after death without getting justice for my daughter’

Altough twelve years have passed since the killing of teenager Felani at the Phulbari border in Kurigram, her family members are still waiting for justice over the killing.

The judicial proceedings of this highly discussed case are pending at the High Court of India.

Felani’s parents are still waiting for justice for their daughter.

On 7 January 2011, 15-year-old Felani from the South Kalnitari village of the Nageshwari upazila in Kurigram was shot dead by the members of the Border Security Force (BSF) of India.

Today, Saturday, marks the 12 years of the incident.