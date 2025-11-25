Efforts to establish misogynistic culture must be curbed

Efforts are underway to establish a misogynistic culture in society. There is a widespread trend of taking the law into one’s own hands, and mob violence has become a serious concern. As a result, incidents of violence against women and girls are rising. To prevent such violence, campaigns promoting misogyny must be strictly curtailed.

These remarks were made by leaders of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad during a press conference today, Tuesday, marking the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence.