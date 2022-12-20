Another police official sent on forced retirement

The government has sent another police official into forced retirement in the public interest, says a gazette notification of the home ministry issued on Tuesday.

With this, eight police officials were sent on forced retirement since October this year.

According to the gazette, Md Monir Hossain, the special police superintendent of the criminal investigation department (CID) has been sent on forced retirement in public interest in line with the section 45 of the 'Public Service Act, 2018'.