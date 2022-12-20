Another police official sent on forced retirement

The order will be effective immediately.
The gazette signed by the senior secretary of the public security division of the home ministry says Munir Hossain was made officer on special duty (OSD) on 19 February 2011.
Earlier on 18 October, the government sent three superintendents of police into forced retirement. They are Delwar Hossain Mia and Mirza Abdullah Hel Baki of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Muhammad Shahidullah Chowdhury of police headquarters.
Before that on 31 October, Mahbub Hakim, additional DIG of Tourist Police, and Alamgir Alam, additional DIG of Criminal Investigation Department, were sent into forced retirement issuing two separate gazette notifications.