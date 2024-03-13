Govt determined to bring back hostage crews: State Minister Khalid

The government is determined to bring back the crew members of hijacked Bangladeshi vessel MV Abdullah safely, state minister for shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said on Wednesday.

"Appropriate steps are being taken in this regard," he said while talking to journalists at his Secretariat office this afternoon.

When asked how long it would take to bring the crew memner back, he said "It is not possible to give a timeframe because the kidnappers are pirates, not normal people."