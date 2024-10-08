Salman, Dipu Moni, Palak, Menon, Inu remanded in different cases

The court placed Dipu Moni, Palak, Menon, and Inu on seven-day remand each in a case lodged with Jatrabari Police Station over the killing of Emon Hossain Gazi.



Salman F Rahman and Zunaid Ahmed Palak were placed on five-day remand each in a case filed with Jatrabari Police Station over the killing of Mahmudul Hasan Joy, 14. Zunaid Ahmed Palak was also placed on another five-day remand in a case filed with New Market Police Station over an alleged attempt to murder one Mazedul.



Former deputy commissioner of the detective branch (DB) of police Moshiur Rahman was placed on a four-day remand in a case lodged with Jatrabari Police Station over the murder of Rafikul Islam.