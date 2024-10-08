Salman, Dipu Moni, Palak, Menon, Inu remanded in different cases
A court on Tuesday placed Salman F Rahman, former private industry affairs adviser to ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, former social welfare minister Dipu Moni, former state minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Workers Party president Rashed Khan Menon and Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal president Hasanul Haq Inu on different terms of remand in various cases.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shahin Reza passed the orders, at first placing Dipu Moni and Palak on seven-day remand each in a case filed with Jatrabari Police Station over the killing of Sakib Hasan during the recent anti-discrimination student movement.
The court placed Dipu Moni, Palak, Menon, and Inu on seven-day remand each in a case lodged with Jatrabari Police Station over the killing of Emon Hossain Gazi.
Salman F Rahman and Zunaid Ahmed Palak were placed on five-day remand each in a case filed with Jatrabari Police Station over the killing of Mahmudul Hasan Joy, 14. Zunaid Ahmed Palak was also placed on another five-day remand in a case filed with New Market Police Station over an alleged attempt to murder one Mazedul.
Former deputy commissioner of the detective branch (DB) of police Moshiur Rahman was placed on a four-day remand in a case lodged with Jatrabari Police Station over the murder of Rafikul Islam.