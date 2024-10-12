US values partnership with Bangladesh: Uzra Zeya
The United States regards its relationship with Bangladesh as important in the context of the Indo-Pacific region.
Uzra Zeya, the United States' Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights, made the remark during a meeting with foreign secretary Md Jashim Uddin in Washington on Friday.
Jashim Uddin on Friday afternoon met with Uzra Zeya at the US State Department.
After the meeting, Uzra Zeya posted on her X (formerly Twitter) account that they had important discussions regarding humanitarian assistance, accountability, the importance of democratic institutions, and support for labour rights.
The US places significant emphasis on Bangladesh’s role as a partner in the Indo-Pacific region.
Moreover, there is strong cooperation between the US and Bangladesh regarding the Rohingya crisis. The US is also the top foreign investor in Bangladesh.
The foreign ministry stated on X that foreign secretary Md Jashim Uddin had a fruitful discussion with Uzra Zeya. They talked about reforming Bangladesh's democratic institutions, ensuring accountability for human rights violations, labour rights, and finding sustainable solutions to the Rohingya crisis along with humanitarian assistance.
On the same day in the morning, the foreign secretary met with Smith Wilson, the principal deputy assistant secretary of the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement at the US State Department.
Following their discussions, the Bureau wrote on their X account that transparency and accountability are fundamental to the rule of law.
Smith Wilson also discussed issues related to anti-corruption, the rule of law, human rights, and the development of democracy with foreign secretary Jashim Uddin.