US values partnership with Bangladesh: Uzra Zeya

The United States regards its relationship with Bangladesh as important in the context of the Indo-Pacific region.

Uzra Zeya, the United States' Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights, made the remark during a meeting with foreign secretary Md Jashim Uddin in Washington on Friday.

After the meeting, Uzra Zeya posted on her X (formerly Twitter) account that they had important discussions regarding humanitarian assistance, accountability, the importance of democratic institutions, and support for labour rights.

Moreover, there is strong cooperation between the US and Bangladesh regarding the Rohingya crisis. The US is also the top foreign investor in Bangladesh.