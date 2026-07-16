The day Abu Sayed stood defiantly

The first reported deaths during the anti-discrimination student movement occurred on 16 July 2024. On that day, six people, including Abu Sayed, a student of the Department of English at Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur, were killed. It was these killings that marked a turning point and led to the movement spreading across the country.

The Awami League government fell on 5 August 2024 in the face of the student-led mass movement. According to the official government gazette, 843 people lost their lives during the movement, while many others were injured.

The movement had effectively begun on 1 July 2024, when university students and job seekers, under the banner of the anti-discrimination student movement, held marches and rallies at Dhaka University and other universities across the country, demanding reforms to the quota system in public sector recruitment. The following day, demonstrators blocked the Shahbagh intersection in the capital.