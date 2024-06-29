Agrani Bank’s client data stolen from staff’s emails

A hacker group breached the email server of the state-owned Agrani Bank Limited and stole data of its 12,000 clients.

The group ‘KillSec’ then demanded a ransom of ERU 5,000 or approximately 628,000 taka via messaging platform ‘Messenger’ on 17 May to wipe out the data. Having failed to get any ransom, they released the client’s data on dark web on 6 June.

The data breach was first reported by Daily Dark Web (dailydarkweb.net) on 17 May.

A review of the data available on dark web show the leaked data contained various information including copies of various office orders, details on provident funds of the bank staff, details on loans of accountant holders and orders on quick disbursement of funds.