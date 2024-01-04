US closely monitoring verdict against Dr Yunus: State Department

Miller replied, “Muhammad Yunus has made significant contributions to the alleviation of poverty around the world, as reflected in his Nobel Peace Prize and numerous other international honors. We have been following the case against him closely. We’ve seen, of course, the widespread international criticism of the verdict. For our part, we have encouraged the Bangladeshi Government to ensure a fair and transparent legal process, and we will continue to follow any further developments closely.”

In another question the media person asked, “The next election will take place in the coming weekend. Given Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina public instruction for using dummy candidates in the upcoming election and the disregard for constructive suggestions from the international community for a free, fair election, will the US Government legitimize such a dummy election? If not, what punitive measures is the Biden administration considering against the proposed regime? as reported by the BBC over the weekend title, “Bangladesh: The election that has turned into a one-woman show.”