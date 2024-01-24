State running at the words of people who could show violent power: Sultana Kamal
Currently the state has been running at the words of people who could show violent power, said advisor to a former caretaker government and human rights activist Sultana Kamal on Tuesday.
She further said the government considers itself the state. That is why it does not value the people. Previously the people had some value as there was vote. But these days they do have no value even during the elections.
Sultana Kamal said these while addressing as chief guest at a programme organised by Human Rights Defenders Network at the auditorium of Sabalamby Unnayan Samity (SUS) in Netrokona town in the afternoon.
“The state has been running at the words of people who could show violent power. But we do not want this. We seek a society that could provide justice, a society where people could live with their rights and dignity. We seek a country where human rights and justice would prevail. Bangabandhu also said so. He clearly stated four things in his 7 March speech. But those who are involved in the politics of Awami League these days do not study Bangabandhu properly. They speak of Bangabandhu in their words only but do not adhere to his policies by heart. We want implementation of what has been said in the Proclamation of Independence.”
“Many development activities, including the metrorail, Padma Bridge, Karnaphuli Tunnel, have been going on across the country. But the poor cannot use those. They have been doing this just for their own sake and claiming that large-scale development has been going on,” said the former adviser to a caretaker government.
Sultana Kamal also stated, “The prime minister says, ‘Commodity prices have been increasing due to some unscrupulous traders.’ Newly appointed health minister Samanta Lal Sen is a good person. He is also speaking about corruption in the health sector, the rail minister is talking about corruption in his sector. The question is, who would abate this corruption? As I highlight these issues, a minister once said, ‘Human rights has turned into a business.’”
She also raised concerns over extrajudicial killing. “This cannot take place in a civilised society. Even if the number of extrajudicial killings is one, that too is a crime. That is why we would go on protesting this. Our constitution clearly states that the punishment of a criminal has to be proportional with the crime he has committed. Law is not for punishing or inflicting pain on the people, rather this is to facilitate creation of an environment conducive for a peaceful living. We have been progressing towards a developing country status from an undeveloped country. But this development is not sufficient; we must develop a sense of civility as well.”