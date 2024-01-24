State running at the words of people who could show violent power: Sultana Kamal

Sultana Kamal said these while addressing as chief guest at a programme organised by Human Rights Defenders Network at the auditorium of Sabalamby Unnayan Samity (SUS) in Netrokona town in the afternoon.

“The state has been running at the words of people who could show violent power. But we do not want this. We seek a society that could provide justice, a society where people could live with their rights and dignity. We seek a country where human rights and justice would prevail. Bangabandhu also said so. He clearly stated four things in his 7 March speech. But those who are involved in the politics of Awami League these days do not study Bangabandhu properly. They speak of Bangabandhu in their words only but do not adhere to his policies by heart. We want implementation of what has been said in the Proclamation of Independence.”