Two youths killed as three motorcycles collide in Bogura
Two youths were killed and four others injured in a road accident in Sherpur upazila of Bogura involving three motorcycles. The accident occurred around 8:30 pm on Thursday on the Sherpur–Kazipur regional highway in the Safaljani area of Shubhgacha union.
One of the deceased was identified as Abu Raihan, 18, son of Harunur Rashid of Ulipur neighbourhood in Sherpur town. He was a student of Bogura Polytechnic Institute. The other victim was Tamim Hossain, 18, son of expatriate Nannu Mia from Phultala village in the Sherua Bottola area of Sherpur upazila. He was an eleventh-grade student at Sherwood International School and College.
The injured are Rajan, Siam, Hasan and Samir. After the accident, they were first taken to Sherpur Upazila Health Complex and later admitted to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment.
Two eyewitnesses said the highway was relatively empty on Eid day, allowing the motorcycles to travel at high speed. Around 8:30 pm, two motorcycles heading towards Sherpur from Dhunat collided head-on with another motorcycle coming from the opposite direction. The three motorcycles were badly mangled in the crash, leaving all six riders seriously injured.
The injured were rescued and taken to Sherpur Upazila Health Complex, where physicians declared Abu Raihan dead.
The remaining five injured were referred to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital in Bogura for better treatment. Tamim Hossain died on the way to the hospital.
Sub-inspector Bikash Chakraborty of Sherpur Police Station said the three damaged motorcycles had been seized and taken into police custody.