Two youths killed as three motorcycles collide in Bogura

Two youths were killed and four others injured in a road accident in Sherpur upazila of Bogura involving three motorcycles. The accident occurred around 8:30 pm on Thursday on the Sherpur–Kazipur regional highway in the Safaljani area of Shubhgacha union.

One of the deceased was identified as Abu Raihan, 18, son of Harunur Rashid of Ulipur neighbourhood in Sherpur town. He was a student of Bogura Polytechnic Institute. The other victim was Tamim Hossain, 18, son of expatriate Nannu Mia from Phultala village in the Sherua Bottola area of Sherpur upazila. He was an eleventh-grade student at Sherwood International School and College.