There will be no development leaving anyone behind

During an open discussion a transgender said, “We are considered backward community. We are not backward by choice, we have been kept behind.”

During public debate a young debater said, “Women are still considered as machines for giving birth.” And in the drawing competition, a child drew a woman watering a plant with her mouth tied up.

The chief guest said, “If nature doesn't survive, we won't either. We have to move forward together with everyone, not by leaving anyone behind. Only then it will be sustainable development.”

Participants of a campaign on United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) in Rajshahi expressed their views just like that.

The programme titled ‘SDG Campaign-2022: Necessity of Youth and Women Representation’ is being co-organised by Prothom Alo and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The campaign started amid various activities in Rajshahi on Saturday. Later, there are programmes on this issue in Sylhet, Chattogram and lastly in Dhaka. Prothom Alo Bondhushava is helping with the organisation.

The programme began with a procession at Rajshahi University on Saturday morning. People from different class and creed took part in it. Participants held placards with different writings on it like ‘stop ocean pollution’, ‘stop repression against women’ and ‘save ecosystem’.