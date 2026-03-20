Punjabis priced up to Tk 500,000 in Dhaka’s Eid market
With Eid-ul-Fitr approaching, the market for Punjabis has become vibrant in the capital’s upscale shopping centres.
While customer footfall has increased in these outlets, the unusually high prices have also drawn considerable attention.
This year, the boutique brand ‘House of Ahmed’ in Banani has attracted the most discussion for its pricing. The price of Punjabis at this outlet starts from Tk 6,500 and reaches as high as Tk 500,000.
The ‘House of Ahmed’ showroom occupies the 7th and 8th floors of the CBL Delvista building on road no 12 in Banani.
Most of the high-end Punjabis displayed there are crafted using premium fabrics, featuring zardozi and intricate embroidery.
Each garment takes several months to produce, and in some cases up to a year. Customers interested in these exclusive designs must place orders several months in advance.
Ahmed Tuhin Reza, managing director and designer of the brand, told Prothom Alo that the high cost reflects the extended time and skilled craftsmanship involved in producing these garments.
Sales remain similar to previous years. We have a specific group of customers. Once they wear our brand, they do not go elsewhere. We continue to introduce new designs keeping their preferences in mind.Ahmed Tuhin Reza, managing director and designer, House of Ahmed
Highlighting his efforts to influence local fashion preferences through refined designs and high-quality attire, Ahmed Tuhin Reza said, “Customers can also have these Punjabis transformed into sherwanis according to their preference. In that case, the cost will increase further.”
In response to a question about whether sales have increased compared to previous years, he said, “Sales remain similar to previous years. We have a specific group of customers. Once they wear our brand, they do not go elsewhere. We continue to introduce new designs keeping their preferences in mind.”
He also noted that the introduction of Jamdani Punjabis this year would further enhance customers’ Eid experience.
Another clothing outlet named ‘Zurheim’ operates in the same building, where Punjabis are available from Tk 5,000 up to Tk 100,000.
The store is offering special discounts on some items from previous years. According to the store authorities, they focus on three key aspects: fine handwork, comfortable fabric and limited-edition designs.
In addition to ‘House of Ahmed’, several other clothing outlets operate in the surrounding areas of roads no. 11 and 12 in Banani, including JK Foreign, Puma, and Amira.
The area also features showrooms of both local and international brands such as Aarong, Infinity, Vasavi, Manyavar, Shoppers World, and Illiyeen. At these outlets, punjabis are available from Tk 2,000 up to Tk 50,000.
Fazlul Kabir, a private-sector employee, visited the Illiyeen showroom in Banani to purchase a Punjabi.
He told Prothom Alo, “I have come to buy a good-quality Punjabi as a gift. I am exploring branded stores. I have not yet found exactly what I am looking for. I will purchase once I find something that matches both my preference and budget.”
Not only in Banani, but also in Gulshan and other upscale shopping centres across Dhaka, a wide range of Punjabis in varying qualities and price ranges are available.
With Eid approaching, customer crowds have increased in these outlets. In addition, prominent shopping destinations such as Jamuna Future Park, Bashundhara Shopping Mall, and the large market in Moghbazar are also offering a variety of branded and high-priced Punjabis.