Punjabis priced up to Tk 500,000 in Dhaka’s Eid market

With Eid-ul-Fitr approaching, the market for Punjabis has become vibrant in the capital’s upscale shopping centres.

While customer footfall has increased in these outlets, the unusually high prices have also drawn considerable attention.

This year, the boutique brand ‘House of Ahmed’ in Banani has attracted the most discussion for its pricing. The price of Punjabis at this outlet starts from Tk 6,500 and reaches as high as Tk 500,000.

The ‘House of Ahmed’ showroom occupies the 7th and 8th floors of the CBL Delvista building on road no 12 in Banani.

Most of the high-end Punjabis displayed there are crafted using premium fabrics, featuring zardozi and intricate embroidery.

Each garment takes several months to produce, and in some cases up to a year. Customers interested in these exclusive designs must place orders several months in advance.