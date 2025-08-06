Metrorail revenue inadequate to repay loans

Metro rail services are now operating at near-full capacity, especially during peak office hours when many passengers struggle to board on their first attempt due to overcrowding.

Despite the heavy ridership, revenue from fares remains insufficient to cover the loan repayments for the project.

An analysis of the current income from metro operations and the loan repayment obligations shows a financial shortfall.

Officials and transport experts suggest that the government will need to subsidise the loan repayments.

At present, the MRT Line-6 runs between Uttara and Motijheel, with approximately 400,000 passengers using the service daily. Construction is underway to extend the line to Kamalapur. Additionally, the government plans to construct five more metro rail lines in Dhaka.

According to the MRT-6 project proposal, trains are scheduled to run every 3.5 minutes during peak hours. However, they currently operate every 8 to 12 minutes, and services do not run after 10:00 pm.