Metro Rail cost will stand at Tk 2 trillion

There are growing concerns over the estimated cost of two upcoming metro rail projects in Dhaka.

The total construction cost could exceed Tk 2 trillion (Tk 2,00,000 crore)—more than twice the government’s initial estimate of around Tk 940 billion (Tk 94,000 crore), according to the bids submitted by contractors so far.

Based on the current bids, the per-kilometre construction cost of the new metro lines is projected to exceed Tk 3 billion (Tk 300 crore).

By comparison, the existing metro rail from Uttara to Kamalapur is being built at a cost of Tk 330 billion, with a per-kilometre cost of nearly Tk 1.6 billion (Tk 160 crore).

According to Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), the agency responsible for metro rail construction and operations, recent metro rail projects in India have kept costs under Tk 5 billion (500 crore) per kilometre. Metro projects in countries like Vietnam, Turkey, Thailand, and Australia are also being built at lower costs than those proposed for Bangladesh.

One major reason for the higher cost is the conditions imposed by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the primary lender. Another factor is limited competition—only Japanese companies participate in the bidding process, allowing little room for price negotiation and leading to inflated bids.