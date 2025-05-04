Metro rail hours in other countries, commuters want longer hrs in Dhaka

The metro rail in Malaysian capital Kulalampur operates from 6:00 am to 12:00 am.

In many cities of the western world, this transport runs throughout the night. However, the metro rail in Bangladesh capital Dhaka stops operating way earlier.

The first train of metro rail service in Dhaka leaves Uttara at 7:10am and the last train leaving that station at night is scheduled at 9:00 pm.

Meanwhile, the first train leaves Motijheel station at 7:30 am and the last train leaves this station at 9:40 pm. The last train leaving Motijheel station at night reaches Uttara North Station at 10:20 pm.

It has been noticed that there are a number of commuters on the streets of Dhaka even after the last train has left. They then have to move in rickety buses or take an auto-rickshaw, charging high prices. Some also travel long distances in battery-powered rickshaws even with the fear of mugging.