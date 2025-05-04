Metro rail hours in other countries, commuters want longer hrs in Dhaka
The metro rail in Malaysian capital Kulalampur operates from 6:00 am to 12:00 am.
In many cities of the western world, this transport runs throughout the night. However, the metro rail in Bangladesh capital Dhaka stops operating way earlier.
The first train of metro rail service in Dhaka leaves Uttara at 7:10am and the last train leaving that station at night is scheduled at 9:00 pm.
Meanwhile, the first train leaves Motijheel station at 7:30 am and the last train leaves this station at 9:40 pm. The last train leaving Motijheel station at night reaches Uttara North Station at 10:20 pm.
It has been noticed that there are a number of commuters on the streets of Dhaka even after the last train has left. They then have to move in rickety buses or take an auto-rickshaw, charging high prices. Some also travel long distances in battery-powered rickshaws even with the fear of mugging.
Basically the traffic congestion and the crowd of passengers reduce after 11:00 pm. Some of the passengers say that the metro rail should be operated at least till 11:30 pm. People would be benefited from this.
A woman working at an outlet of a well-known brand of the country in Panthapath area of the city said she lives in Pallabi area of Mirpur. She commented that her commute has become easier after the metro rail was launched. Though it is a bit costly, she travels safely by metro rail.
However, often it gets late in closing down the outlet after setting the transaction records straight at night. On such nights she doesn’t have the time left to catch the metro rail. This woman said that it’s difficult to get on the train from Karwan Bazar station at night. It would have been really convenient if the metro rail hours were extended a little more.
*More to follow...