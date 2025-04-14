ICT case
Additional SP Anirban, executive magistrate Saiful Islam arrested
Police have arrested additional superintendent of police (traffic) of Rangamati district, Anirban Chowdhury, and executive magistrate Saiful Islam following a warrant issued by the International Crimes Tribunal in a case over crimes against humanity and massacre committed during July mass uprising.
ICT prosecutor (administration) Gazi Monowar Hossain Tamim said this in a SMS on Monday.
Anirban Chowdhury joined the police cadre from 30th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) and Saiful Islam, who is a senior assistant commissioner, joined the administration cadre from 37th BCS.
Earlier on Sunday, Anirban Chowdhury was taken in custody for interrogation.
Anirban Chowdhury joined as the superintendent of police in Narsingdi in 2022.
He had been on this position during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement in July-August 2024. Later, he joined as the additional superintendent of police (traffic) in Rangamati on 7 October that year.