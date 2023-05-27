Chinese vice-minister of foreign affairs Sun Weidong in city

Chinese vice-minister of foreign affairs Sun Weidong arrived in Dhaka on Friday night on a two-day official visit to discuss issues of mutual interest.

He will have a bilateral meeting with foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen during his stay in Dhaka.

The meeting will take place on Saturday morning at State guesthouse Padma.

Director general (East Asia & Pacific Wing) at the foreign ministry Toufique Hasan received the Chinese vice minister upon his arrival at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 11:25pm.

Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen was also present, according to the foreign ministry.

He is scheduled to meet prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday before wrapping up his Dhaka visit.