52 girl children were victims of pornography in 2021: Report

The report also said 2,868 girls were victims of child marriage between August 2020 and November 2021. It further said 242 girl children committed suicide in the country last year. Among them, 61 committed suicide after being victims of deception in love affairs while 56 took their lives over family brawl, the report added.

In 2021, 116 girl children were victims of sexual harassment and torture. The number of such incidents was 104 in 2020.

Presenting the report, Nasima Akhter Joly said 1,117 girl children were victims of rape. Among them, 155 were victims of gang rape. Some 45 victims were killed after rape, she added.