Case filed against 24 pro-BNP lawyers over scuffle at SCBA iftar party

A case was filed with Shahbagh Police Station on Sunday in connection with a scuffle and allegations of vandalism at the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) iftar mahfil on 6 April, reports UNB.

SCBA administrative officer Rabiul Hasan lodged the case accusing 50 to 60 people, mentioning 24 pro-BNP lawyers by name, including Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon and Ruhul Quddus Kazal.

According to the case statement, around 50 to 60 lawyers, including the accused 24, and some outsiders suddenly started chanting slogans in the name of BNP’s acting chairperson Tarique Rahman and Jamaat Islami Bangladesh and entered the venue where the iftar party was being held on Thursday.

The accused tore down all the banners, broke chairs and tables and injured several lawyers.