Rabbani murder is an instance of insecurity of journalists: Editors' Council

The Editors' Council demanded an exemplary punishment of those involved in the murder of journalist Golam Rabbani based in Bakshiganj of Jamalpur.

On Monday, the council issued a statement, signed by its president Mahfuz Anam and general secretary Dewan Hanif Mahmud, in which a grave concern has been expressed as journalists feel insecure while discharging their professional duties.

The statement said Golam Rabbani, Jamalpur district correspondent of Banglanews24.com, was subjected to brutal murder on 14 June at Pathati area of Bakshiganj.

He was attacked by the followers of a local influential representative over writing certain reports. In the past, many journalists were killed, but justice still remains elusive, it added.