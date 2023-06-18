Rabbani murder is an instance of insecurity of journalists: Editors' Council

The Editors' Council demanded an exemplary punishment of those involved in the murder of journalist Golam Rabbani based in Bakshiganj of Jamalpur.
On Monday, the council issued a statement, signed by its president Mahfuz Anam and general secretary Dewan Hanif Mahmud, in which a grave concern has been expressed as journalists feel insecure while discharging their professional duties.
The statement said Golam Rabbani, Jamalpur district correspondent of Banglanews24.com, was subjected to brutal murder on 14 June at Pathati area of Bakshiganj.
He was attacked by the followers of a local influential representative over writing certain reports. In the past, many journalists were killed, but justice still remains elusive, it added.
Terming the murder of journalist Golam Rabbani for exposing the truth an example of insecurity of journalists, the statement further read the repression and murder -- the journalists are subjected to while carrying out their professional responsibilities -- are the violation of human rights.
The council expressed condolences and deep sympathy to the bereaved family of journalist Golam Rabbani.
A group of miscreants led by the local chairman Mahmudul Alam stopped Golam Rabbabi when he was returning home from duty. As Golam Rabbani along with a colleague arrived in Pathati area of Bakshiganj upazila, miscreants intercepted his motorbike and dragged him to the nearby dark alley and beat him up indiscriminately.
As locals approached hearing the screams of Golam Rabbani, the chairman and his gang fled the scene. Golam Rabbani succumbed to his injuries at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital on 15 June.
Earlier, the law enforcement agencies arrested some 13 persons in connection with the murder, including the Sadhurpara union parishad chairman, who led the attack, said officials involved in the investigation.