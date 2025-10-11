35pc of girl child abuse cases involve rape

The six-year-old girl was missing since the afternoon of 27 August. Her family made announcements in the area using loudspeakers in search of the child. Later that night, her body was found inside an abandoned septic tank at a brick kiln.

Police investigations revealed that an 18-year-old labourer named Md Rasel had raped and murdered the child. He was subsequently arrested. The incident took place in Feni Sadar upazila.

It was Huzaifa Nusrat Afsie’s fourth birthday on 6 October. But instead of celebrating, her father, engineer Mamunur Rashid, had to bury her that very day.

Since February, Mamunur had been renting the ground floor of a house owned by Farid Ahmed in Purba Pankhali area of Hnila Union in Teknaf upazila of Cox’s Bazar.

On 5 October, Afsie’s body was recovered from a pond next to the house. She was the third of four siblings. Police have arrested seven suspects, including the landlord’s wife and son.

Teknaf Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abu Zayed Md Nazmun Nur told Prothom Alo that two of the accused had given confessional statements. The child may have been killed for her gold earrings, he added.