Govt moves to speed up child rape case trials, introduces special tribunal
The Women and Children Repression Prevention Act is being amended to expedite the trial process for rape cases. The amendments aim to reduce the time required for both investigations and trials.
Additionally, a provision is being introduced to establish a special tribunal dedicated to handling child rape cases separately.
The draft of the Women and Children Repression Prevention (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025 was approved in principle at a meeting of the Advisery Council held on Monday at the office of the Chief Adviser.
The meeting was chaired by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus. Final approval of the ordinance is scheduled for next Thursday.
Following the meeting, Legal Adviser Professor Asif Nazrul and Adviser to the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Syeda Rizwana Hasan provided details about the amendment at a press briefing organised by the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital. Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam was also present at the briefing.
The amendment follows nationwide outrage over several recent incidents of violence against women, including the rape of an eight-year-old girl while visiting her sister’s house in Magura.
In response to these incidents, Legal Adviser Asif Nazrul had stated a few days ago that the government was taking the initiative to halve the investigation and trial duration for rape cases. Under the revised law, the investigation period is being reduced from 30 to 15 days, while trials must be concluded within 90 days.
Furthermore, a key change in the legal process will allow judges to proceed with trials based on medical certificates and circumstantial evidence, without requiring DNA test results as mandatory proof.
Amid ongoing discussions, the draft ordinance was formally approved at Monday’s Advisery Council meeting.
Contents of revised draft of the ordinance
Legal Adviser Professor Asif Nazrul elaborated on the key provisions of the draft Women and Children Repression Prevention Ordinance. He noted that in two prior press conferences, he had stated that the law would reduce the time required for investigations and trials.
The draft also includes a provision to establish a special tribunal for child rape cases, a decision that has been unanimously agreed upon by all advisers.
Addressing the backlog of rape cases in women’s and children’s courts, Professor Asif Nazrul explained that these cases generally fall into two categories. One involves rape cases arising from deception with the lure of marriage, while the other consists of rape cases without consent, many of which remain stalled in the legal system.
He emphasised, “That is why we have introduced a provision distinguishing between these two types of cases. Rape incidents involving deception with the promise of marriage are treated as a separate crime.
However, cases of rape without consent—such as the incidents in Magura and Barguna—are being prioritised, with reduced investigation and trial durations.”
Discussing changes to the legal definition of rape, he stated that the law now includes rapists under expanded legal accountability, ensuring that any act of rape is subject to punishment.
Additionally, the revised law imposes stricter penalties if physical injuries are inflicted during or with the intent of committing rape.
Professor Asif Nazrul also addressed the issue of delayed trials due to DNA test certificate requirements. He stated that under the new provision, if the court determines that a trial can proceed based on medical certificates and circumstantial evidence, it may do so without waiting for DNA test results. This change aims to facilitate faster justice for victims.
Furthermore, he emphasized that various protective measures have been incorporated into the draft ordinance to safeguard victims and ensure compensation for survivors.
He concluded by expressing optimism that the ordinance will receive final approval next Thursday, after which it will be gazetted and come into effect soon.
Speedy trial of Magura child rape case
Legal Adviser Asif Nazrul clarified that there is no connection between the Magura rape and murder case and the drafting of the ordinance. He expressed confidence that the case will be resolved swiftly, as the investigation is nearing completion.
The DNA test report is expected to be handed over within a couple of days. Authorities anticipate that the case hearing will commence soon and will be expedited, given the availability of concrete evidence.
Two forensic labs to be set in Chattogram and Rajshahi
Referring to the ongoing rape cases, including the one in Magura, Syeda Rizwana Hasan stated at a press briefing that the Ministry of Law has proposed several key amendments to the Women and Children’s Repression Prevention Act, 2000.
The Advisory Council has given in-principle approval to these proposals, and some opinions have already been gathered. These proposals will undergo final scrutiny within the next day or two. She expressed hope that the Advisory Council will give its final approval on Thursday.
Addressing the issue of delayed rape trials, Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan explained that one of the main reasons for the delays is the lack of sufficient forensic DNA laboratories. She noted that there is currently a DNA lab in Dhaka, but it has been decided to establish two more DNA labs in Chittagong and Rajshahi as soon as possible.
Additionally, efforts will be made to quickly appoint new judges through the Special Judicial Service Commission, enabling faster trials for rape cases and other criminal cases.
Syeda Rizwana Hasan also mentioned that Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has instructed the relevant advisers to closely monitor the market, imports, and supply chains to ensure the stability of commodity prices.
Lastly, she urged the public to refrain from acts such as demolishing shrines, warning that strict legal action would be taken against those involved in such activities.