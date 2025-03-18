Govt moves to speed up child rape case trials, introduces special tribunal

The Women and Children Repression Prevention Act is being amended to expedite the trial process for rape cases. The amendments aim to reduce the time required for both investigations and trials.

Additionally, a provision is being introduced to establish a special tribunal dedicated to handling child rape cases separately.

The draft of the Women and Children Repression Prevention (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025 was approved in principle at a meeting of the Advisery Council held on Monday at the office of the Chief Adviser.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus. Final approval of the ordinance is scheduled for next Thursday.

Following the meeting, Legal Adviser Professor Asif Nazrul and Adviser to the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Syeda Rizwana Hasan provided details about the amendment at a press briefing organised by the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital. Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam was also present at the briefing.

The amendment follows nationwide outrage over several recent incidents of violence against women, including the rape of an eight-year-old girl while visiting her sister’s house in Magura.