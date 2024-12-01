BNP leader Khandaker Mosharraf acquitted in graft case
A Dhaka court has acquitted BNP standing committee member and former Health Minister Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) over alleged accumulation of wealth beyond known sources of income.
Judge Md Monjurul Hossain of Dhaka’s Special Judge Court-8 delivered the judgment on Sunday in the presence of Dr Mosharraf.
Following the verdict, the BNP leader said that the case had been filed with the intention of harassment.
His lawyer said the prosecution failed to present any evidence to substantiate the allegations of illegal wealth accumulation.
The ACC filed the case against Mosharraf in 2008 on charges of amassing wealth beyond known income sources and concealing asset information. The chargesheet in the case was submitted later that year in November.