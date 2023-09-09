Safety for journalists: Insurance can be a vital tool

Elisabet Cantenys, executive director, ACOS Alliance, joined the meeting online and made her presentation on safety of journalists, with focus on insurance as an important tool.

Since journalist-specific insurance was a new concept in Bangladesh, she went into the details of what it entailed and how it was carried out in different places of the world and the need to discuss and see what would be suitable and feasible in Bangladesh.

Going into the global best practices of this insurance, she raised the points of who to insure, the coverage, the possibilities of self-insurance, policy transparency, insurance as a part of a robust safety policy and protocol and so on.

A lively discussion among the participants of the roundtable revealed keen interest in the concept of insurance for journalists coupled with concerns on the practical aspects of implementing this innovative idea.

As not all media outlets were financially sound and well established, this could be challenging, it was observed.

Elisabet Cantenys suggested collaborative efforts in this regard among the journalist community to come up with ideas and recommendations.