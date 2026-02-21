New parliament likely to go into session by 12 March: Salahuddin

The 13th National Parliament may go into its maiden session on 12 March next month or one or two days earlier, said Home Minister and BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed.

“The first session of the National Parliament will begin on 12 March next month or one or two days earlier,” he told journalists on Saturday night.

The BNP leader said the Speaker and Deputy Speaker will be elected during the session.

“During this session, the ordinances promulgated during the tenure of the interim government will be placed before Parliament, and an obituary motion will also be presented,” he added.