New parliament likely to go into session by 12 March: Salahuddin
The 13th National Parliament may go into its maiden session on 12 March next month or one or two days earlier, said Home Minister and BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed.
“The first session of the National Parliament will begin on 12 March next month or one or two days earlier,” he told journalists on Saturday night.
The BNP leader said the Speaker and Deputy Speaker will be elected during the session.
“During this session, the ordinances promulgated during the tenure of the interim government will be placed before Parliament, and an obituary motion will also be presented,” he added.
Earlier, on 17 February, the newly elected members of the 13th Parliament--from both the treasury and opposition benches--were sworn in by Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin.
Later, the BNP Parliamentary Party (BPP) unanimously elected party Chairman Tarique Rahman as the Leader of the House.
Meanwhile, Shafiqur Rahman, Ameer of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, has been chosen as the Leader of the Opposition by opposition MPs.
The 13th parliamentary election was held on 12 February.
Out of 300 seats in the 13th Jatiya Sangsad, results for two seats have been suspended, while polling in one seat was cancelled following the death of a candidate.
Of the remaining 297 seats, BNP secured 209, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami 68, Jatiya Nagorik Party (NCP) six, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish two, while Islami Andolan Bangladesh, Gano Odhikar Parishad, Bangladesh Jatiya Party (BJP), Ganosamhati Andolon and Khelafat Majlish won one seat each. Independent candidates secured seven seats.