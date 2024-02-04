Myanmar border guards to be sent back: Home minister

He said that 14 members of Myanmar’s BGP entered Bangladesh for self-defence and asked for help. The BGB has stored their weapons in one place and through the foreign ministry, Myanmar is being contacted so that they could take their soldiers away. Roughly this is the incident.

The newspersons asked him what is the magnitude of threat for Bangladesh right now or what measures are being taken?

In response, Asaduzzaman Khan said, “Look, we don’t want to get involved in any war. We don’t want war. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina always gives us that direction. That does not mean we won’t take action when anyone would say something. We are always ready. We have enhanced the strength of BGB there (at the border). We have also instructed the police and coast guard in this regard so that no one can infiltrate into our borders in any way. We are very careful about that. We do not know how long the war will last in Myanmar. We will not allow anyone to cross our border. We have instructed the BGB in this regard.”