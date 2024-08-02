42 HSC examinees arrested over quota movement get bail
Separate Dhaka courts on Friday granted bail to a total of 42 HSC examinees who were arrested across the capital over anarchy marking the recent quota reform movement.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rashidul Alam allowed bail to 37 students arrested under different police stations in the capital while Senior Judicial Magistrate Mostafizur Rahman gave bail to five students arrested under police stations outside the capital.
The students who have been allowed bail are: Md Ali Hossain, Md Ismail Talukder, Imran Hossain, Md Abdul Kader, Md Nafis, Yamin Sheikh, Asif Khan, Abdus Samad, Elahi Bokhsh, Samir Hossain, Tanjil Hasan, Alauddin, Opu, Md Foysal Ahammed, Samiul Alam, Sakhawat Hossain, Rony Sheikh, Imran Ahmed Aflar, Md Somrat Kholifa, Rashedul Islam Toha, Md Masud Pervej, Md Asif, Md Al Amin, Md Shakil Ahammed, Md Jabed Hossain, Raihan Ruhul Amin, Rahat Obaidullah, Jaki Tahsin, Tuhin, Md Nahid Ahammed, Masud Rana, Md Shariful Islam, Shihab Hossain, Tasrif Swapno, Soadur Rahman, Nasir Hossain, Sabbir Hossain, Fardin Islam, Khalid Hasan, Imon Hawlader and Helal.
Earlier on 1 August, the Home Ministry in a press release said that the state would provide legal assistance if any HSC examinee found to be arrested over the violence. It had asked the arrestees to file for bail their admit cards or other concerned documents.